Advanced search

Shed destroyed by fire

PUBLISHED: 07:34 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 23 September 2019

The shed was destroyed by the fire. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

The shed was destroyed by the fire. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

Archant

Fire crews were called out to a shed fire in Mark on Saturday.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Burnham-on-Sea and Glastonbury and a water carrier from Bridgwater to the incident in Little Moor Road at 1.30pm.

On arrival, crews found the shed well alight.

Firefighters used one compressed air foam system and two hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

The shed was completely destroyed by the fire and a lean-to adjacent to the building was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston

Sophie Turner, David Walliams and Natalie Dew, on the set of Sandylands. Picture: David Walliams

‘Outstanding’ primary school pupils and staff impress inspectors

Haywood Village Academy receives outstanding rating by OFSTED

Most Read

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston

Sophie Turner, David Walliams and Natalie Dew, on the set of Sandylands. Picture: David Walliams

‘Outstanding’ primary school pupils and staff impress inspectors

Haywood Village Academy receives outstanding rating by OFSTED

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Plan for 25,000 homes needs ‘rewriting’

Malcolm Rivett and Steven Lee at the start of the JSP hearing. Picture: BBC/Stephen Sumner

Shed destroyed by fire

The shed was destroyed by the fire. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Mother ‘loses all hope’ waste will be collected

Claire's rubbish which is yet to be collected
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists