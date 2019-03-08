Shed destroyed by fire

The shed was destroyed by the fire. Picture: Burnham Fire Station Archant

Fire crews were called out to a shed fire in Mark on Saturday.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Burnham-on-Sea and Glastonbury and a water carrier from Bridgwater to the incident in Little Moor Road at 1.30pm.

On arrival, crews found the shed well alight.

Firefighters used one compressed air foam system and two hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

The shed was completely destroyed by the fire and a lean-to adjacent to the building was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.