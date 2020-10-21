Advanced search

Ship beached on Weston slipway during pier restoration

The coastguard helped the vessel to refloat after it became grounded.

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team helped to refloat a ship which became grounded on Knightstone Slipway in Weston yesterday (Tuesday).

The vessel set sail again at high tide.

The Severn Sins vessel was helping with the RNLI’s restoration of Birnbeck Pier.

The ship, from Falmouth, was carrying machinery and scaffolding to be assembled at the mainland end of the pier to inspect the abutment wall and pier bearings.

However, its crew fell foul of the tide and became grounded on the slipway.

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team helped the ship to refloat during the high tide last night.

Some of the team were prepped with life jackets in case the vessel tipped and the crew fell overboard.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary and the Weston Seafront Rangers helped to keep the crowds at a safe distance.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: “Fortunately, a text book operation took place, high water hit the hull, the engines fired up and the winch gently hauled, and within minutes she was back where she belonged.

“Well done to all involved and thank you to all the spectators for being so understanding, this is not a sight that Weston sees very often.”

