Couple who met during a job interview celebrate 70 years of marriage

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 June 2019

Honor and Don Fowler celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Honor and Don Fowler celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A couple celebrating their 70th anniversary say the secret to their happy marriage is 'kindness'.

Honor and Don Fowler, from Shipham, met at Passey & Porter's garage in Winscombe where she was working.

Don turned up for a job interview and they hit it off straight away when she made him a cup of tea while he was waiting.

On their first afternoon off together they went to a tea dance in Weston, which marked the start of their long and happy relationship.

They got married at St John's Church in Axbridge on June 25, 1949, and Don's father, who was the vicar, conducted the service.

They have two children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Honor, aged 89, said: "The secret to our long and happy marriage has been chiefly kindness to each other.

"Also to have been able to discuss any serious issues that cropped up from time to time and to have been able to reach agreement or to respect the other's point of view."

