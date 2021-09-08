News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Shipham school to raise money by recycling

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:00 PM September 8, 2021   
Weston school to earn money by recycling

Julie Leader with Shipham First students at the school's recycling point. - Credit: TerraCycle

A North Somerset School has pledged to accept hard-to-recycle plastics from residents to prevent them from going to landfill sites.

Shipham First School has signed up to a project managed by recycling company, TerraCycle which will award points to be later converted into money for the school.

Items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste tubes, Marigold gloves, snack wrappers, home and laundry care products and packaging will be accepted.

Julie Leader has helped organise the drop-off point at the school, in Turnpike Road. She said: “I was looking for a way to reduce the amount of waste packaging the community produces, and about three years ago I found these great free programmes run by TerraCycle to recycle a whole host of waste which the council recycling collections cannot accept.

"Anyone can sign up and collect waste at home for recycling. I decided to go one step further by setting up a public access drop off location at Shipham First School, where anyone can drop off their hard to recycle rubbish.”

For more information on the project, visit www.terracycle.com/en-GB

Weston-super-Mare News

