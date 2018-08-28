Shipham Players to perform Jack And The Beanstalk

Shipham Players' pantomime, Jack And The Beanstalk. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Audiences can expect singing, dancing and slapstick during Shipham Players’ latest pantomine.

The theatre group is putting on popular fairytale Jack And The Beanstalk, written by Limelight Scripts.

As with all pantos, the cast includes a dame, a beautiful heroine, a nasty villain, numerous comedy characters and some animals.

The family pantomime, directed by Daniel Jeffery, is set to be the group’s best yet, with colourful scenery, special effects, imaginative lighting and plenty of laughs.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed at Shipham Village Hall, in New Road, from January 31 to February 2 at 7.30pm, with a matinee on February 2 at 2.30pm.

The matinee performance has sold out but there are still tickets for all the evening performances – although they are selling fast.

Tickets, priced £4-8, are on sale from Hansfords, in The Square.