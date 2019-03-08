Advanced search

A Show To Die For in Shipham

PUBLISHED: 21:00 10 October 2019

Shipham Players performing the Murder Mystery “A Show To Die For”.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Thespians in Shipham are busy rehearsing for their murder mystery evenings next week.

Shipham Players will perform A Show To Die For in the village hall, in New Road.

The popular nights are entertaining, interactive and fun, with audience members gathering clues and trying to puzzle out who did it.

Actors will perform a short play set in the village hall where a local amateur dramatics group is putting on a cabaret night.

A supper will be served during the evening and the bar will also be open before the performance and during the interval.

Shipham Players is an amateur dramatics society that has been running for 13 years.

The talented group has put on a number of productions for its fans in community including Aladdin and Mother Goose.

A Show To Die For will start at 7.30pm on October 18-19.

Tickets, priced £15, can be bought from Hansford's, in The Square.

