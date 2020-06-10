Advanced search

Shops gear-up to re-open to public from next week

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 June 2020

Burnham High Street gears-up to re-open to the public from next week. Picture: Google Street View

Burnham High Street gears-up to re-open to the public from next week. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Shops across Sedgemoor are getting ready to reopen to the public next week.

Cheddar shops gear-up to re-open to the public from next week. Picture: Google Street ViewCheddar shops gear-up to re-open to the public from next week. Picture: Google Street View

Shopkeepers, traders and larger national chain stores are preparing for the reopening of high streets and retail centres following the Government’s announcement that non-essential shops can open from Monday.

Sedgemoor District Council officers from its environmental health, economic development, property services, clean surroundings and planning teams are looking at ways to help customers visit shopping centres with confidence from Monday, and to help shop owners reopen their businesses safely.

In conjunction with town and parish councils and chambers of commerce at centres in Burnham and Cheddar, a range of measures – from temporary signs and pavement markings, to regular deep-cleaning and sanitiser stations – will be implemented.

Pavements in larger centres in Sedgemoor will also be given a power clean to make sure that the town centres are clean and welcoming to shoppers.

The district council is in discussions with Somerset Highways about possible changes to travel routes in some centres for cars, pedestrians and cyclists to allow for better social-distancing on pavements and outside shops.

A spokesman for the council said it was pleased to support communities in gearing-up for the reopening of their centres and was keen to see this done safely and sensitively.

They added: “We are expecting this to be a gradual process, as we do not think all our shops will want to or be able to reopen straight away, but we do have plenty of advice and guidance to help them to do so when they are ready, because we know the boost it will give to the local economy.

“We expect to adapt our plans in response to the needs of shoppers and traders as the situation unfolds.

“We suggest shoppers plan their visits, thinking about their routes and what they might wish to take for their own peace-of-mind, such as hand sanitisers and face masks. We would ask people to be patient with shop workers who are following necessary precautions and with other shoppers.”

If businesses or shoppers have concerns about the reopening of high streets, contact 03003 037801 or economic.development@sedgemoor.gov.uk







