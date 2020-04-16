Show your thanks to NHS heroes

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton Crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson Shellie Thompson

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout North Somerset every Thursday night at 8pm.

An honour to be part of the best #weston #clapforkeyworkers yet We stand proud to be part of such a supportive community. Today we clap for EVERYONE, whether working or self isolating, we all have our part & together we are strong #TogetherWeStand #ThankYou #ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/emClsE7gMU — Weston-super-Mare Fire Station (@AFRSWeston) April 9, 2020

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through our streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address), to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk