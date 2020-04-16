Show your thanks to NHS heroes

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:42 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 16 April 2020

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton Crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton Crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson

Shellie Thompson

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout North Somerset every Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through our streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address), to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Police tell man ‘popping out for spliff’ not essential journey

Crews tackle fire at seafront hotel in Weston

Crews tackle blaze in Birnbeck Road.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

