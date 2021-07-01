News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Showers forecast for North Somerset this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:18 PM July 1, 2021   
People walk through the heavy rain.

People walk through the heavy rain. - Credit: Archant

Enjoy the sun today and tomorrow as showers are set to hit Weston and North Somerset over the weekend. 

The sun is forecast to break out of the clouds this lunch time (Thursday), with the mercury creeping up to 18C this afternoon. 

The sun is here to stay tomorrow (Friday), with clouds moving in during the afternoon. Pollen counts and UV levels are predicted to be very high on both days. 

On Saturday, the atmosphere will be muggy, with a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, and temperatures of 20-21C.

Showers are set to be heaviest on Sunday with a risk of thunder over the weekend, and longer spells of rain into Monday. 



Somerset Weather
North Somerset News
Weston-super-Mare News

