Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Siblings hold cake sale for hospice in memory of family friend

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 August 2019

Lucy Redding, Janet Perks, Clare Redding and Bella Redding with Dr Helen Horgan from Weston Hospicecare.

Lucy Redding, Janet Perks, Clare Redding and Bella Redding with Dr Helen Horgan from Weston Hospicecare.

Archant

Three siblings have raised £200 for Weston Hospicecare in memory of a family friend.

Seven-year-old twins Lucy and Bella Redding, along with their brother Max, aged nine, sold cakes to their neighbours to support the hospice.

The youngsters wanted to raise money for the charity in memory of their mum's close friend James Bale who died at the hospice in March after suffering from a brain tumour.

James' mother, Janet Perks, said: "The whole family are so grateful for all the care, love and patience displayed by hospice staff during James' time being cared for by the hospice.

"The children's effort is a heart-warming positive to come out of all the sadness."

Claire - mum to Lucy, Bella and Max - said: "I'm very proud of Lucy, Bella and Max for not only selling cakes on the day but also for making the posters to advertise the sale.

"I'm so happy they managed to raise £200 for the hospice."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

PREVIEW: International balloon fiesta returns to North Somerset

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta attracts thousands of visitors every year.Picture: George Bladon

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

PREVIEW: International balloon fiesta returns to North Somerset

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta attracts thousands of visitors every year.Picture: George Bladon

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels look for swift ‘Double Diamond’

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Colin Burnett)

Community raises thousands of pounds at a charity dinner

Yeo Valley's HQ welcomed 90 guests

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Siblings hold cake sale for hospice in memory of family friend

Lucy Redding, Janet Perks, Clare Redding and Bella Redding with Dr Helen Horgan from Weston Hospicecare.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists