Siblings hold cake sale for hospice in memory of family friend

Lucy Redding, Janet Perks, Clare Redding and Bella Redding with Dr Helen Horgan from Weston Hospicecare. Archant

Three siblings have raised £200 for Weston Hospicecare in memory of a family friend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven-year-old twins Lucy and Bella Redding, along with their brother Max, aged nine, sold cakes to their neighbours to support the hospice.

The youngsters wanted to raise money for the charity in memory of their mum's close friend James Bale who died at the hospice in March after suffering from a brain tumour.

James' mother, Janet Perks, said: "The whole family are so grateful for all the care, love and patience displayed by hospice staff during James' time being cared for by the hospice.

"The children's effort is a heart-warming positive to come out of all the sadness."

Claire - mum to Lucy, Bella and Max - said: "I'm very proud of Lucy, Bella and Max for not only selling cakes on the day but also for making the posters to advertise the sale.

"I'm so happy they managed to raise £200 for the hospice."