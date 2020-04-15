Advanced search

Siblings create spectacular display to show support for keyworkers

PUBLISHED: 07:29 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 15 April 2020

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson

Shellie Thompson

A brother and sister from Weston have shown their appreciation for front-line key workers by creating a light-up display outside of their home.

Lilly-Rose Thompson, aged 6, and her brother Alex, 11, decided to create the display outside their home in Williton Crescent on the Coronation estate.

The display, which includes an illuminated NHS banner, took the kids just over four hours to put together, and celebrates the work of keyworkers including doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers.

Their mother, Shellie Thompson, said she was ‘extremely proud’ to have such caring and kind-hearted children.

She said: “They have worked really hard to show their support for our front-line workers.

“Alex knows how much the front-line staff are working and how they are risking their lives to help others and we wanted to do something special to show them that everyone, even children, know and appreciate all they are doing.”

