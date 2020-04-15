Siblings create spectacular display to show support for keyworkers

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson Shellie Thompson

A brother and sister from Weston have shown their appreciation for front-line key workers by creating a light-up display outside of their home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson

Lilly-Rose Thompson, aged 6, and her brother Alex, 11, decided to create the display outside their home in Williton Crescent on the Coronation estate.

The display, which includes an illuminated NHS banner, took the kids just over four hours to put together, and celebrates the work of keyworkers including doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers.

Their mother, Shellie Thompson, said she was ‘extremely proud’ to have such caring and kind-hearted children.

She said: “They have worked really hard to show their support for our front-line workers.

Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson Siblings Lilly-Rose Thompson, 6, and her brother Alex, 11, created the display outside their home in Williton crescent. Picture: Shellie Thompson

“Alex knows how much the front-line staff are working and how they are risking their lives to help others and we wanted to do something special to show them that everyone, even children, know and appreciate all they are doing.”