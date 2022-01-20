Sidcot School celebrates best ever EPQ A grades
- Credit: Sidcot School
Sidcot School has announced more than half of its Extended Project (EPQ) students have scored either an A or A* grade this year.
The EPQ can be selected alongside traditional A level or BTEC subjects and requires independent research and analysis to be made on a chosen topic.
The school confirmed 100 per cent of those who took the qualification passed, with 58 per cent achieving A or A* and 72 per cent scoring A*-B grades.
Commenting on this year’s outcomes, EPQ coordinators Geoff Andrews and Andrea Grist told the Mercury: “Our students came up with a fascinating breadth of EPQ topics this year, and we are tremendously proud of the way in which they approached their projects.
"Their strong set of results are well-deserved and we enjoyed supporting them with their self-driven investigations.”
Notable projects from this year's crop of students include artefact projects researching fashion, relationships between media and sports sponsorships, guides on how to fly and how likely is String Theory to be true.
