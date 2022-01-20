News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Sidcot School celebrates best ever EPQ A grades

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:04 PM January 20, 2022
Sidcot School students achieved a 100 per cent GCSE pass rate.

Sidcot students achieved the school's highest-ever A and A* EPQ grade percentages this year.  - Credit: Sidcot School

Sidcot School has announced more than half of its Extended Project (EPQ) students have scored either an A or A* grade this year.

The EPQ can be selected alongside traditional A level or BTEC subjects and requires independent research and analysis to be made on a chosen topic.

The school confirmed 100 per cent of those who took the qualification passed, with 58 per cent achieving A or A* and 72 per cent scoring A*-B grades.

Sidcot School students

Sidcot students; James, Lottie, Millie, Zach, Thomas. - Credit: Sidcot School

Commenting on this year’s outcomes, EPQ coordinators Geoff Andrews and Andrea Grist told the Mercury: “Our students came up with a fascinating breadth of EPQ topics this year, and we are tremendously proud of the way in which they approached their projects.

"Their strong set of results are well-deserved and we enjoyed supporting them with their self-driven investigations.”

Notable projects from this year's crop of students include artefact projects researching fashion, relationships between media and sports sponsorships, guides on how to fly and how likely is String Theory to be true.




