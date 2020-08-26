Advanced search

Sign up for Moonlight Beach Walk in aid of hospice

PUBLISHED: 08:18 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 26 August 2020

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Ladies can sign up to Weston Hospicecare’s Moonlight Beach Walk to support people with life-limiting conditions.

The popular fundraiser will take place on September 12 – and organisers have made a few changes to keep participants safe.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: “Illuminate, dazzle and sing the night away as usual but we will not be serving any refreshments, the event will run with a 5km route only, T-shirts and numbers will be sent to you by post and we’ve needed to restrict the participation numbers to 200.

“We understand many who take part do so in memory of a loved one so the hospice was really keen to put this event on to allow people to pay tribute.”

The event starts at 8pm and people will be asked to walk together in their bubble groups.

It costs £15 for adults and £10 for children to take part, which includes a T-shirt and a candle bag to place on the beach.

To sign up, log on to www.westonhospice care.org.uk.

