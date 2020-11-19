Hospice appeals for support in second lockdown

Published: 7:00 AM November 20, 2020

People can take part in a number of virtual challenges to support the hospice. - Credit: Pixabay

Weston Hospicecare is calling for urgent support to help it raise vital funds during the lockdown.

The charity, which is based in Uphill, has had to close its shops due to the lockdown, leading to further financial losses.

The hospice has organised a number of virtual fundraisers to encourage people to support the charity.

Mark Flower, the hospice's fundraising director, said: “The hospice has had to close all charity shops to comply with the latest lockdown restrictions.

“This means the hospice will be impacted by further loss of income which is vital to support the world class care given to those with life-limiting conditions in Weston, North Somerset and Sedgemoor.

“We recognise that this pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone but it is crucial we come together to support this phenomenal charitable service."

The charity launched its Christmas appeal last week, to appeal for donations which will be match-funded by a network of supporters. It has also organised a number of virtual fundraisers.

People can sign up for The Big Virtual Challenge by taking on a half marathon, full marathon, a 50-mile ultra marathon or a 100-mile monster marathon at their own pace.

Fundraisers can do it all at once, or break it up over the 30 days to smash the distance and claim an exclusive Big Virtual Challenge medal.

A Big Virtual Balloon Race will take place on November 27, giving supporters the chance to win a real hot air balloon ride.

The event will see hundreds of virtual balloons race across the map to raise money for your hospice.

Supporters can book a virtual balloon flight for £3 and then watch the race online.

The hospice is also planning a Blue Friday event on November 27, and a virtual pet show on November 28.

Mark added: “Whether you can give to our crucial Christmas appeal or take on The Big Virtual Challenge, which is back bigger and better, there’s a variety of ways to support your hospice.

“Our supporters are incredible and have been amazing during the pandemic. However, we urgently need you to get involved with these events to help secure vital future services.”

For more information, log on westonhospicecare.org.uk or call 01934 423900.