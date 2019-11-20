Congresbury's health club invests in significant upgrade

The club and spa has invested �70,000 for state-of-the-art virtual classes Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

The club and spa in Congresbury is offering 230 virtual gym classes a week, following a £70,000 investment.

The health club, based at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, invested the money to its main and spin studios which now offers a range of live, instructor led classes.

This means it can offer three times as many classes than before.

Around two-thirds of what is on offer are computer-generated classes. Therefore if a member wants to do a workout which is not on the timetable, they can turn up, set the class they want to take and press go themselves.

Mehmet Kandemir, Cadbury's general manager, said: "We're constantly looking at ways in which we can improve our members' experience so that they can maximise their time and get the most out of their membership.

"This new range of classes has opened up significantly the amount of time the new-look studios can be used as they are not reliant on an instructor being present."