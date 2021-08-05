Artist creates giant image of band on Brean beach

Published: 2:33 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 3:07 PM August 5, 2021

Ron and Russel Mael from the Sparks, drawn on Brean beach by artist Simon Beck. - Credit: Peter Stock

Internationally acclaimed land artist Simon Beck has created a giant drawing of a band on Brean beach to celebrate the release of the film The Sparks Brothers.





Simon Beck drew this picture of Ron and Russel Mael from the Sparks. - Credit: Simon Beck

The drawing is of Ron and Russel Mael, from legendary band the Sparks. The brothers are hugely impressed with the drawing, stating: "We’ve seen fan art, Sparks tattoos, Sparks fashion design, Sparks cosplay, etc., etc., but this is absolutely amazing in its scope and ambition.

"The remoteness of the location and the temporal quality of the beach sand drawings only adds to the sheer stunning head shaking quality of it all. Yikes. Coming soon to a beach near you."

Simon's plans ahead of the artwork on Brean beach. - Credit: Simon Beck

Directed by Edgar Wright, the film explores the career of the hugely influential band who first came to prominence in the UK in 1974 with the hit single This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us and who have now released 25 albums in their extraordinary 50-year career.

More: Fans campaign for return of popular TV series with beach art.

Simon Beck's artwork is a familiar sight on Brean beach. The former cartographer created his first design in snow in the Alps, in 2004, and switched to sand in 2014.

Simon Beck drew this picture of Ron and Russel Mael from the Sparks. - Credit: Simon Beck

The drawing of Sparks is Simon’s 175th design on the beach at Brean.



