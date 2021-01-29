Lockdown chef shares 'colourful' pan-fried monkfish recipe

Published: 6:00 PM January 29, 2021

Claverham chef, Jonny Burnett, has shared a range of his favourite recipes with readers across North Somerset during the third lockdown.

Offering his Michelin-star experience, Jonny has served up desserts, mains and specialist fish dishes.

Since cooking and delivering more than 20,000 community meals throughout the first nationwide lockdown, the talented chef has become a culinary teacher by launching his Cooking with Jonny Burnett YouTube channel.

Featured on his Youtube channel, this week's dish is pan-fried monkfish with Mediterranean roasted vegetables and samphire, citrus herby butter.

Jonny Burnett has launched a Youtube cook-along show called Cooking with Jonny Burnett. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

This recipe serves two people.

Ingredients:

Two Monkfish Fillets

Two Red Onions (thick chunks for roasting)

Eight New Potatoes (cut into quarters)

100 Samphire

Two Red Peppers (cut into chunks)

45g Unsalted Butter

200g Green Beans (enough for two portions)

One Lemon

A handful of Panko Breadcrumbs

A Bunch of Flat Leaf Parsley

Olive Oil

I adore this colourful, delight of a recipe which I created last week. It features on my YouTube channel, where you can find more of my step-by-step meals.

It Is a dish for all seasons, and it is simple to follow and requires no fancy equipment for you to enjoy.

Monkfish recipe shared by a chef with Michelin star experience. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

Method:

· Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

· Add your new potatoes into a pan of water, with salt, olive oil, and a couple of rosemary sprigs, cook until al dente (10-15 mins)

· When the potatoes are cooking, put the panko, a handful of chopped parsley, and zest of one lemon, into a bowl. Add salt and pepper and leave to one side. This will give you a wonderful aromatic textured topping to the dish.

· When the potatoes are cooked, drain, and run them under cold water to stop the cooking, and wash away any excess starch.

· Get an ovenproof pan, ideally a metal-handled frying pan, add oil, and get it hot. Then, add your potatoes with a good pinch of salt and fry for three minutes.

· Now add your red peppers and red onions. Fry for a further five minutes, whilst giving a good shake every now and then. Add two tsp of butter and put in the oven for around 15 minutes.

· After 15 minutes, grab the pan of potatoes out of the oven. Put back on the hob on a low heat, add your samphire and mix. Leave it on the low heat, so the flavours can ooze out and stay hot.

· Add a small saucepan of salted water to the heat and bring up to the boil.

· Add the green beans and cook for five minutes.

· Season the monkfish both sides with a pinch of salt.

· Get a non-stick frying pan on the hob, add olive oil, and when hot, add your monkfish fillets.

· Cook for three minutes on one side.

· Turn, add one tsp of butter and the juice of half a lemon before cooking for two minutes.

· Remove the monkfish from the pan onto a warm plate, add one tsp of butter, and the remaining lemon juice.

· Get the butter foaming before adding a handful of chopped parsley.

· Plate up the potato mix and green beans, add the monkfish on top of the green beans. Top this with the herby citrus butter and sprinkle the crumbs on top.

Finally, plate up and tuck in.