(L-R) Janet Rowse Chief Executive, Julie Sharma Director of Transformation and Amanda Cheesley Sirona Chair. Pictured on screen are winners who picked-up awards at the virtual ceremony. - Credit: Sirona

A health care provider has recognised the work of its staff at a virtual award ceremony.

Sirona care & health, who hosted the event, provides community care for children and adults across North Somerset.

The awards night was streamed live from Bristol.

Sirona staff nominated other colleagues for the awards, but judges was said to have been so impressed by the nominations this year that a new category was introduced. The 'I think they deserve it award' gave receivers of care the opportunity to put names forward for staff who provided their treatment.

Three individuals jointly picked-up this award and will receive a unique Bath Aqua Glass trophy for their efforts.

One of the winners was Marit Silegham, a paediatric physiotherapist, who supported a family to access a range of children’s services.

The Community Neuro and Motor Neurone Disease Team in Bristol was another winner nominated by a family for the 'outstanding care' provided in the final months of a loved one’s life.

Sirona chief executive, Janet Rowse, said all of the nominations demonstrated the huge impact Sirona staff have on the community.

She said: "Despite the pandemic, the upheaval and loss colleagues may have experienced, services have been provided to those who need us most, often in the most challenging of situations.

"I am truly grateful to all our staff for this and felt very emotional acknowledging the outstanding contributions they have made.

"Our teams support those who are near the end of their lives, assist the most vulnerable members of our communities and help people become families again. All while ensuring each and every one of our service users and their families are treated with respect."

Among the winners was Karen Green, discharge service lead in North Somerset, who picked-up colleague of the year, and Alison Charlesworth who won bank worker of the year.

The awards also celebrated Sirona's 10 year anniversary since being founded.

Amanda Cheesley, Sirona chairman, said: "I want everyone to feel proud of what they have achieved – whether that is working at the very front line of service delivery or in services that support those teams.

"Our annual awards night is a celebration of all that our team are doing every day for the communities we serve."