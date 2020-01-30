Seven arrested in suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods

Seven arrested in Warne Park Archant

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods in Weston.

Four men aged 19, 30, 48 and 51, and two women aged 48 and 52 were arrested after police were called to reports of a theft in Warne Park shortly before 5.45pm on Monday.

All six people have been released under investigation.

A seventh person - a 33 year old man - was also arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods yesterday (Wednesday) and he remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information which can help the police investigation, contact 101 and quote crime reference number 5220021388.