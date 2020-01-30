Advanced search

Seven arrested in suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 30 January 2020

Seven arrested in Warne Park

Seven arrested in Warne Park

Archant

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods in Weston.

Four men aged 19, 30, 48 and 51, and two women aged 48 and 52 were arrested after police were called to reports of a theft in Warne Park shortly before 5.45pm on Monday.

All six people have been released under investigation.

A seventh person - a 33 year old man - was also arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods yesterday (Wednesday) and he remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information which can help the police investigation, contact 101 and quote crime reference number 5220021388.

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Council could use compulsory purchase order to buy Birnbeck Pier

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Council could use compulsory purchase order to buy Birnbeck Pier

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Howman left disappointed as Weston miss out on 40th anniversary of Welsh clash

Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple.

Cheddar manager Potter hails 100th game in charge as unbelievable achievement

Shaun Potter after being appointed manager of Cheddar FC. (Picture: Paul Knight Photography)

SIGNPOSTS: What to do in Weston and surrounding villages

A lego day will take place at Weston Museum.

Weston’s home loss to Hayes & Yeading ‘very weird’

Eat:Vegan returns to Weston this weekend

Rob Solani from the Garlic Farm at Eat:Vegan in Weston.Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24