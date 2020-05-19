Advanced search

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 08:21 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:21 19 May 2020

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Archant

A further six people have tested positive for coronavirus in North Somerset.

Public Health England figures show 351 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Monday) in North Somerset.

Cases in North Somerset increased by two per cent over the past 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of one per cent.

They were among the 7,315 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 21 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 246,406 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of yesterday, up from 243,695 at the same point on Sunday.

In total, 1,887,051 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Sunday, 34,796 had died.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Town council elects mayor for 2020/21

Cllr Mike Facey has become mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Most Read

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Town council elects mayor for 2020/21

Cllr Mike Facey has become mayor of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic stars in Netflix series The Big Flower Fight

Best friends Andi Strachan and Helen Lockwood feature in new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Picture: Andi Strachan

Lockdown transition plan revealed for North Somerset

Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24