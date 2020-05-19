Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 08:21 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:21 19 May 2020
Archant
A further six people have tested positive for coronavirus in North Somerset.
Public Health England figures show 351 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Monday) in North Somerset.
Cases in North Somerset increased by two per cent over the past 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of one per cent.
They were among the 7,315 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 21 over the period.
Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.
Across the UK, 246,406 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of yesterday, up from 243,695 at the same point on Sunday.
In total, 1,887,051 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Sunday, 34,796 had died.
