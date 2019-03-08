Group launches appeal after 68 dog waste bags found scattered across town
PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 June 2019
Friends for Pets
A group is urging people to correctly dispose of their dog waste bags after it found 68 scattered across a town during a clear-up event.
Friends for Pets spent an hour in Axbridge clearing The Furlong, Chestnut Avenue as well as Church and Back Lane on Saturday.
A spokesman for the group said: "We think it's sad to see so many poorly discarded bags found on footpaths and playing fields in the town.
"People may think it's OK to not throw away a dog poo, but this can very quickly turn into the amount it did.
"It would be great to not find any next time we run the event in Axbridge."
Friends for Pets is holding monthly meets in areas of the Cheddar Valley and says volunteers are 'very welcome' to help the cause.
The group will gather for an hour at Cheddar's Draycott Park Play Area on July 13 at 10am.
For more information about the meetings, visit www.facebook.com/friendsforpets