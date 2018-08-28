Skittles league raises hundreds for children’s charity

Weston Mixed Skittles League presenting a cheque to Springboard Opportunity Group. Picture: BRIAN JENKINS Archant

Weston Mixed Skittles League held a charity competition which raised £315 for a North Somerset Children’s charity.

Chairman Mark Eastman presented a cheque to the league’s chosen charity Springboard Opportunity Group at Ashcombe Primary School, in Earlham Grove, on Monday.

The charity works to support children with additional needs from birth to to the age of five, as well as their families.

Liz Smith, business manager at Springboard Opportunity Group, said: “We depend heavily on support from the local community to fund our work with children and families.

“We are very grateful to the Weston Mixed Skittles League for choosing to support us with this generous donation of £315.”

Mr Eastman said: “On behalf of the young children and carers at Springboard, we would like to thank all of those who contributed to such a worthwhile cause.”