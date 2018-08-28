Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Skittles league raises hundreds for children’s charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 January 2019

Weston Mixed Skittles League presenting a cheque to Springboard Opportunity Group. Picture: BRIAN JENKINS

Weston Mixed Skittles League presenting a cheque to Springboard Opportunity Group. Picture: BRIAN JENKINS

Archant

Weston Mixed Skittles League held a charity competition which raised £315 for a North Somerset Children’s charity.

Chairman Mark Eastman presented a cheque to the league’s chosen charity Springboard Opportunity Group at Ashcombe Primary School, in Earlham Grove, on Monday.

The charity works to support children with additional needs from birth to to the age of five, as well as their families.

Liz Smith, business manager at Springboard Opportunity Group, said: “We depend heavily on support from the local community to fund our work with children and families.

“We are very grateful to the Weston Mixed Skittles League for choosing to support us with this generous donation of £315.”

Mr Eastman said: “On behalf of the young children and carers at Springboard, we would like to thank all of those who contributed to such a worthwhile cause.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: President role for Rose at Somerset

Somerset captain Brian Rose holds the Benson & Hedges Cup aloft for supporters to see at Lord's after their nine-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in the1982 final (pic PA)

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

‘Heavy snow’ expected to fall today

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston RFC vs Ivybridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proposal for A&E will enable staff to deliver 24-hour emergency care in the ‘most effective way’

Dr Martin Jones and Dr Peter Collins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists