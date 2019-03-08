Slime and dino digs at museum over Easter

Weston Museum has a host of activities on offer to entertain children throughout Easter.

Easter-themed slime workshops start on Sunday, followed by ocean-themed slime sessions on April 17-18.

During these events, there will also be sand art activities.

Easter craft workshops are running on Wednesday and April 14 and children will be able to make mosaic pots and Easter cards.

The popular LEGO workshops will return on Good Friday, followed by a dino dig during the Easter weekend.

There are various time slots for the activities and sessions are £5.

The museum, in Burlington Street, is also celebrating the first anniversary of the children’s archaeology club on Saturday from 10am to noon and people can put their knowledge to the test during the monthly quiz on Wednesday.

To book a space on one of the workshops, call 01934 621028.