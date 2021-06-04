Weston Museum to host small business Saturday events

Published: 4:00 PM June 4, 2021

Weston Museum will hold a weekly showcase to highlight independent businesses in the area, beginning tomorrow (Saturday).

Small business Saturday will promote the town's homegrown businesses.

Each week a handful of traders will set up stalls in the museum's courtyard and its services supervisor, Matthew Holden, revealed who will feature in its inaugural event.

Mr Holden told the Mercury: "This is for the community and hopefully builds footfall after a hard year.

"This week we will host Rosemary Bridgewater, who offers holistic therapies and reiki training.

"Independent crafter, Sue Ball will be selling photography prints and Anne Forster will sell handmade toy elephants and cushions in aid of Kenyan elephants."

The showcase will take place from 11am - 3pm.

A separate 'thank you' event will also run tomorrow and on June 12 which will grant free trails to children and free café treats to those who complete the trail.

For more information log on to www.westonmuseum.org