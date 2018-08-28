NHS leaders appeal for smear test attendance

Women in North Somerset are being urged to attend life-saving smear tests. Picture: Getty Ridofranz

A quarter of North Somerset women missed life-saving smear test appointments, sparking appeals from NHS leaders.

A smear test is screening test to detect abnormalities in the cervix, which could – if left untreated – develop into cervical cancer.

NHS figures show 76 per cent of women in North Somerset attended their smear tests last year.

While this is higher than the regional average of 73 per cent, nearly a quarter of patients are missing out.

Dr Andrew Burnett, North Somerset Council’s interim director of public health, said: “Cervical cancer is essentially avoidable.

“Early detection and treatment of changes identified from a smear test can prevent progression to cancer.

“The message is simple: if you are a woman aged 25-64 then have a cervical screening test regularly.”

To find out more information about booking smear tests, log on to www.nhs.uk