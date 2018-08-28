Solicitor ‘delighted’ to support hospice’s Make Your Will Week

A Weston-super-Mare solicitor is encouraging people to take part in Weston Hospicecare’s Make Your Will Week to raise money for the cause.

Rebecca Parkman is a partner of Wards Solicitors and has been involved with the charity’s initiative since it began in 2012 – helping to raise £98,860 for the hospice.

Make Your Will Week gives people the chance to draw up a will in exchange for a donation to the charity, with solicitors offering their professional services for free.

Rebecca said: “Wards Solicitors was one of four local firms who got together with Weston Hospicecare to plan and launch the first ever Make Your Will Week back in 2012.

“The scheme has since gone from strength to strength and in the past seven years has raised nearly £100,000 for Weston Hospicecare with hundreds of local people making wills as a result.”

Make Your Will Week is running from February 11-15 and the minimum donation stands at £120 for an individual will and £200 for a mirror will, which represents a generous discount from standard prices.

Rebecca said: “I am more than delighted to give my time to Weston Hospicecare’s Make Your Will Week which raises funds for this amazingly important local charity.

“At the same time, I am pleased to be able to encourage local people to make or update their wills, two things I believe are very important.”

Last year the scheme raised more than £18,000 for the hospice which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

Rebecca added: “Weston Hospicecare is tremendously important to our local community.

“Anyone who has received support from the hospice at what can be the most difficult of times knows how invaluable its work is.

“Weston Hospicecare holds a special place in the hearts and affections of countless individuals and families in the area.”

Appointments must be booked directly with participating solicitors, including Wards Solicitors, Berry Redmond Gordon & Penney, BGW Solicitors, Star Legal, Bennetts, and John Hodge Solicitors, before Monday.

For more information contact Anita from the hospice on 01934 423931.