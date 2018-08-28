Supporters encouraged to make a will to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare

Solicitors from Weston will be donating their time free of charge next month to draw up wills in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

Make Your Will Week runs from February 11-15 and solicitors from across North Somerset will be drawing up the legal documents in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

Ros Seymour, the charity’s finance manager, has decided to sign up to the intiative to support the hospice which cared for her mum before she died.

Ros completed the Mendip Challenge last year in memory of her mum and has decided to have her will drawn up as she has a young family.

She said: “I have been meaning to make a will for years and have somehow never managed to get around to actually doing it.

“It has never really been top of my priorities but I always knew I should have one really as I have young children.

“Losing my mum last year made me think just how important it was to have that will in place should the worst happen and Make Your Will Week is the perfect opportunity for me to do it while giving something back to the hospice who looked after my mum so well in her final days.”

Almost 120 people took advantage of last year’s Make Your Will Week raising more than £18,000 for the hospice.

Staff are hoping to raise more than £20,000 this year to mark the hospice’s 30th anniversary.

Suggested donations are £120 for a single will and £200 for a mirror will, which represents a generous discount from standard prices.

Solicitors taking part in Make Your Will Week include Wards, Berry Redmond Gordon & Penney, BGW Solicitors, Star Legal, Bennetts and John Hodge Solicitors.

Appointments are limited so those who wish to take part must contact a participating solicitor directly by January 28.

To find out more about Make Your Will Week contact Anita by emailing anita.wiegel-lloyd@westonhospicecare.org.uk or by calling 01934 423900.

Weston Hospicecare provides social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and physical care and support to people affected by life-limiting illnesses and to their loved ones.

The charity, which is based in Uphill, is holding a number of events this year to mark its 30th birthday.