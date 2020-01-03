Cancer survivors encourage people to take part in Make Your Week Week

A couple who survived cancer are urging people to raise money for Weston Hospicecare by making a will.

Bernie and Jill Richardson have both overcome cancer and understand the important role the charity plays in supporting people with life-limiting conditions.

The couple, who worked at Westhaven School in Uphill, took part in the charity's Make Your Will Week last year to support the hospice's work and they are encouraging others to do the same.

They said: "We heard about Make Your Will Week and decided our wills needed updating.

"The hospice plays a vital role in Weston's community and it is important that it continues to offer the support to patients and families.

"I would urge anyone thinking of making a will to take part in this as you are not only supporting such a worthy cause but you are also securing your own and your family's future."

Make Your Will Week is an initiative organised by Weston Hospicecare and solicitors in North Somerset.

Solicitors offer their services free of charge, but request a donation to the hospice in exchange for the work.

The next Make Your Will Week will take place from February 3-7.

The suggested donation for a single will is £120 and £200 for a mirror will.

There are only a limited number of appointments available and the hospice is urging people to book up as soon as possible.

Wards Solicitors, John Hodge Solicitors, Berry Redmond Gordon & Penney, BGW Solicitors, Star Legal, Bennetts Solicitors, Holley & Steer Solicitors and Powells Law all have appointments during Make Your Will Week to support Weston Hospicecare.

People interested in taking part can contact a participating solicitor before January 20.

The hospice provides social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and physical care and support to people affected by life-limiting illnesses and to their loved ones.

It consists of a day hospice, a 10-bed in-patient unit, a wellbeing centre, a team of hospice community nurse specialists, and a family support team.

To find out more about Make Your Will Week, email carla.bloomfield@westonhospicecare.org.uk or visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk