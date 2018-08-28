Support Weston Hospicecare by making a will in February

Weston Hospicecare provides care and support for people across North Somerset with life-limiting conditions. Archant

Weston Hospicecare hopes to raise thousands of pounds through its Make Your Will Week initiative.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity, which is based in Uphill, is giving people the chance to have a will drawn up in return for a donation to the hospice.

Six legal firms are offering their professional services for free to support the event.

Hospice fundraiser Anita Wiegel-Lloyd said: “Each year we are really lucky to work with local solicitors who sacrifice appointments during Make Your Will Week to support the expert and compassionate care given to those with life-limiting illnesses.

“In 2018, Make Your Will Week raised more than £18,000 for the hospice and since it began in 2012 it has raised nearly £100,000.

“The week also gives people a chance to secure the future of their loved ones for a discounted price compared to standard prices.

“The wonderful solicitors taking part in the week only have limited spaces, so if anyone wants to make an appointment I would urge them to book their place soon before it is too late.”

The week runs from February 11-15 and minimum suggested donations are £120 for a single will and £200 for a mirror will.

More: Supporters encouraged to make a will to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare.

Wards Solicitors, Berry Redmond Gordon & Penney, BGW Solicitors, Star Legal, Bennetts and John Hodge Solicitors will all be offering people appointments to draw up wills in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

The charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and the money raised from the initiative will help to pay for the physical, psychological, spiritual and emotional care given to people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

To celebrate its landmark year, the hospice has launched its Challenge30 initiative to encourage people to take on sponsored events.

The hospice has also launched number of new fundraisers including a Men’s March, a wing-walk and a Sahara Desert trek.

The charity needs to raise £4.2million a year to pay for the vital care and support it offers.

Appointments for Make Your Will Week can be secured by contacting a participating solicitor directly.

To find out more email anita.wiegel-lloyd@westonhospicecare.org.uk or call 01934 423900.