North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4 from midnight

Published: 4:32 PM December 30, 2020

Somerset areas will move into tier 4 from midnight. - Credit: Archant

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed the House of Commons today (Wednesday) to confirm which areas will be moving tiers from midnight tonight.

North Somerset and Bristol will remain in Tier 3 from 12.01am tomorrow (Thursday) but Somerset County Council areas of Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton will move into Tier 4.

The seven-day case rate for North Somerset sits at 215 per 100,000 compared to 175 per 100,000 in the South West and 402 per 100,000 nationally.

Somerset seven-day case rate is rising and currently sits at 227.5 per 100,000.

Tier 4 rules - which applies to Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton from midnight - are the toughest level for restrictions and fall under the stay-at-home order.

These restrictions state you must not leave or be outside of your home except for ‘specific purposes’.

Specific purposes includes going to work if you are unable to work from home, for childcare and education and to buy food and medical supplies. Businesses such as hairdressers and gyms must close.

Tier 3 rules - very high alert – include no mixing indoors and people can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens.

Pubs and restaurants must close with the exception of takeaway sales.