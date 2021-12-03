Charity farm commits to supporting people in need
- Credit: Mark Atherton Photography
A charity farm is 'committed' to helping people who are disadvantaged from work or struggle with personal development.
The site creates hand-made sauces and chilli jams in-house that follows the seasonal calendar.
Uncle Paul's Chilli Farm charity at Butcombe Farm began work in October last year to implement an educational programme to transform young people and adults social development.
Owner Mike Lewis dedicated his farm to his uncle Paul, where all proceeds from the produce is invested back into the charity.
A spokesperson for Uncle Paul's said: "We are passionate about reducing the food travel miles and carbon footprint for our produce, making the very most of the harvests when we can.
"We thoroughly enjoyed the very successful Christmas Fayre at the Winter Gardens on Saturday which was buzzing with people.
"We had a lot of interest and fantastic feedback and we will be attending the Christmas market at The Landing Light this weekend."
To find out more information about buying products or becoming a financial sponsor, visit Uncle Paul's website at www.chillicharity.org.