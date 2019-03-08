Advanced search

Hotel gives generous donation to local hospice

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 June 2019

Archant

A children's hospice has received a generous donation from an international hotel group as a random act of kindness.

Charlton Farm, in Wraxall, was handed a £1,000 cheque from Congresbury's DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House as the hotel celebrated its 100th birthday.

The hospice, which provides care for children who have life-limiting conditions and are not expected to live into adulthood, only receives 14 per cent of the £3.5 million needed to run the hospice from the Government.

Families spend time at the hospice free of charge.

The charity also supports families from the point of diagnosis through to bereavement for as long as the family needs it.

Members of the staff from the hotel group were delighted to be a part of the random of kindness global campaign.

Mehmet Kandemir, general manager at Cadbury House, said: "When you realise how little funding the hospice receives from the Government, it goes to show that every donation helps enormously this amazing charity and we were delighted to raise and give it the £1,000.

"It's such an inspirational place we will now aim to raise a further £5,000."

In addition to the donation other random acts of kindness included hotel guests having their bills paid for, free dishes and drinks in the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill and chilled prosecco as they checked in.

Mehmet added: "When you think about all the Hilton hotels across the world all doing similar activities it makes you realise how big an impact the brand has on the communities in which they are located.

"We not only employ a lot of people from the local area but use many local suppliers.

"Add in the work team members do in their local community and you really start to get a picture of how important a business this is and we'll look forward to a long and prosperous future."

