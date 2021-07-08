Libraries launch Summer Reading Challenge for youngsters this summer

Published: 3:00 PM July 8, 2021

The challenge is free to sign-up to and encourages four to 11-year-olds to borrow and read six library books over the summer. - Credit: Image by Francine Sreca from Pixabay

Children across the region are being invited to help save the planet as part of the Summer Reading Challenge 2021.

This year's theme, Wild World Heroes, is inspired by nature and developed in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Families can enter their children into the competition at any North Somerset or Somerset library. When they sign-up, they will receive a Wild World Heroes collector’s poster asking them to help solve the environmental issues of Wilderville.

Children can read any six library books of their choice, and, as part of the challenge, they will collect stickers which they can add to their poster, a fold-out map of Wilderville, which will invite youngsters to fix the environmental problem in each area to make Wilderville a better home for all.

The Summer Reading Challenge launches in North Somerset and Somerset libraries on Saturday and runs until September 11. - Credit: Somerset County Council

The Summer Reading Challenge launches in North Somerset and Somerset libraries on Saturday and runs until September 11, and children who complete the challenge by September 11 will receive a certificate and medal.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council's executive member for children's services and lifelong learning, is encouraging youngsters to take part in the challenge.

Cllr Gibbons added: "There is a tendency for children's reading levels to dip over the summer holidays, and taking part in the challenge is fun and helps them maintain their reading skills and improve their reading confidence and emotional wellbeing. This is particularly important this year following the disruption to schooling experienced by children as a result of the Covid pandemic."

Councillor David Hall, Somerset County Council member responsible for libraries, added that the Summer Reading Challenge is a fun way for children and young adults to improve their reading ability, and would encourage all parents to get their children involved if they can by visiting their local library.

To take part in North Somerset, visit any North Somerset library to sign-up to the Summer Reading Challenge 2021 for free from Saturday.

To take part in Somerset, visit any Somerset library to sign-up from Saturday, or log-on to https://bit.ly/WildWorldHeroes