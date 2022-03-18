Have your say on proposed constituency boundary changes

Westminster constituency boundaries are set to be redrawn by the time people are next asked to visit the polls on election day.

A six-week consultation on re-shaping local constituencies will ask people to have their say on the changes and will end on April 4.

The Boundary Commission - the body which determines the boundaries used to elect MPs to the House of Commons - is undertaking an assessment of all the constituencies in England as part of its 2023 Boundary Review.

The current Westminster constituency boundary map. - Credit: Election Maps

The commission will increase the number of Parliamentary seats in England by 10, taking the total number to 543.

This is the second consultation the commission has conducted in this area.

The proposed changes to the Westminster constituency borders. Weston is reduced to West Wick, Yatton, Congresbury and Hewish all fall into the Wells constituency and Brean falls into a new Bridgwater constituency. - Credit: Boundary Commission

In the proposed new boundaries, the constituency of Weston will be reduced to only cover the areas up to Wick St Lawrence, West Wick and Bleadon.

Those in Hewish, Banwell, Sandford, Congresbury and Burrington - all previously part of Weston - could potentially be incorporated into the Wells constituency, whose current MP is James Heappey.

Yatton and Kenn will also fall into Wells.

North Somerset may see no changes other than losing Yatton, Claverham and North End.

Brean, Burnham and Highbridge will come out of Wells and instead fall into a new Bridgwater constituency.

The changes have been proposed to ensure each constituency is represented by no less than 69,724 electors, and no more than 77,062, as is required by law.

To view and respond to the proposals or visit one of the consultation hearings, visit the Boundary Commission website here.