Councils urged to apply for £1m funding to support carbon-neutral projects

Councils can apply for a share of up to £1million to help communities become carbon neutral and mitigate the impacts of climate change in Somerset.

Somerset County Council leader, David Fothergill, announced earlier this year that funding would be made available for Somerset city, town and parish councils to support communities in the fight against climate change.

From October 1, councils can bid for between £5,000 and £75,000 to fund innovative projects to reduce the region’s carbon emissions to make it ‘resilient’ to the effects of climate change, which is calling on people with ideas to go through their local authority.

Cllr Fothergill said: “This is a great opportunity for city, town and parish councils to support their own communities to get involved in reducing carbon emissions. Somerset is working towards being carbon neutral by 2030, and if we are to reach this target, then everyone has an important part to play.”

The council says that climate change is one of the ‘most significant issues’ facing the world today and the effects are being felt already.

In the UK, 2019 was the 11th warmest year on record, with the top 10 warmest all having occurred since 2002.

Last year Somerset authorities, which include Somerset County, Mendip and Sedgemoor District Somerset West and Taunton and South Somerset councils, all passed resolutions to declare or recognise a climate emergency.

The authorities have since agreed to collaborate to produce and deliver an ambitious, joint climate emergency strategy for Somerset, which will identify ways the region might work to together towards being carbon neutral by 2030 and adapt to predicted climate change impacts.

The county council’s cabinet member for climate change, Clare Paul, said the council is ‘looking forward’ to seeing proposals for interesting and innovative projects that can have a real impact and make the £1million go as far as possible.

Applications must be submitted by people’s parish, town or city council, or local member if in an unparished area, and plans can be viewed online until October 1.

For information about the Somerset Climate Emergency Community Fund scheme, visit www.somerset.gov.uk/climate-emergency






