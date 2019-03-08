Councillors to gift £110k to community projects
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 September 2019
County councillors will get community grants to fund projects under a initiative which launches this month.
The Improving Lives Grants Scheme has been created to support voluntary and grass-roots initiatives which help communities thrive in the area.
Somerset county councillors can award up to four grants using their awarded £2,000, three of which reside in the Mercury area.
Groups include those which help to reduce social isolation, give parenting support, enhance emotional health, wellbeing and more.
The £110,000 of investment gifted to 12 Somerset county councillors comes from the authority's £1m Prevention Fund.
Leader of the council, David Fothergill, said: "Our members understand their communities and these grants will give them some financial muscle to make a real impact."
For more information, visit www.somerset.gov.uk