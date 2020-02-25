Climate emergency survey launched

Somerset County Council has published a survey to address climate change in the future.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

People are being encouraged to complete a survey which will determine the way Somerset tackles climate change in the future.

Somerset County Council, along with five other authorities in the area, is working to produce a joint climate emergency strategy for the district.

The council wants feedback from people to help it identify ways for Somerset to work towards being carbon neutral by 2030.

The authority is working with Somerset Climate Action Network and Hope-Stone Research on the survey.

Cabinet Member at Somerset County Council, David Hall, said: "I would urge everyone in Somerset to get involved and tell us what they think about this critical issue by taking part in our online survey."

To complete the questionnaire, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Somerset-Climate-Change-Survey-2019 The survey closes on February 25, 2020.