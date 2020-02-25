Advanced search

Climate emergency survey launched

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 January 2020

Somerset County Council has published a survey to address climate change in the future.Picture: Jeremy Long

Somerset County Council has published a survey to address climate change in the future.Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

People are being encouraged to complete a survey which will determine the way Somerset tackles climate change in the future.

Somerset County Council, along with five other authorities in the area, is working to produce a joint climate emergency strategy for the district.

The council wants feedback from people to help it identify ways for Somerset to work towards being carbon neutral by 2030.

The authority is working with Somerset Climate Action Network and Hope-Stone Research on the survey.

Cabinet Member at Somerset County Council, David Hall, said: "I would urge everyone in Somerset to get involved and tell us what they think about this critical issue by taking part in our online survey."

To complete the questionnaire, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Somerset-Climate-Change-Survey-2019 The survey closes on February 25, 2020.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Overnight closures at Weston junction

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

‘We will not simply dust off’ and reproduce the ‘failed’ 25,000-home JSP plan, council vows

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan.

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Overnight closures at Weston junction

Milton Road junction will be closed weeknights from 7pm-6am.

‘We will not simply dust off’ and reproduce the ‘failed’ 25,000-home JSP plan, council vows

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Pantomime society to perform Jack And The Beanstalk production

Jack And The Beanstalk will be performed at Princess Theatre, in Burnham, this month.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Delay for new homes at Dolphin Square

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Climate emergency survey launched

Somerset County Council has published a survey to address climate change in the future.Picture: Jeremy Long

The simple guide to funeral costs and everything you need to know about finding the right funeral director

A pre-paid plan can help you cover funeral costs. Picture: Groves Family Funeral Directors

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists