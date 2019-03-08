Advanced search

Applications set to open for annual November carnivals

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 June 2019

Captain Morgans Revenge - Globe CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Captain Morgans Revenge - Globe CC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Applications to enter the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnival circuit open next week.

Weston and Burnham's carnival season is fewer than 20 weeks away, and street collectors dotted around Somerset's eight carnivals gathered more than £100,000 for charitable causes last year.

Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association's (SCGFCA) form can be completed online and more than 80 clubs take part in the November carnivals annually.

Secretary of the SCGFCA, David Churches, said: "We would argue the Guy Fawkes carnivals are the best illuminated processions in the world and they attract thousands of spectators to visit the South West every year."

Applications to enter the parade open on Monday.

Carnival season will kick off in Bridgwater on November 2, 48 hours before stopping in Burnham. Weston will host the event on November 8.

To complete an online form, phone Dave Croker on 01278 421795 or email dave@bridgwatercarnival.org.uk

