Plans to expand Somerset cricket stand in bid to bring in more fans

The Lord Ian Botham Stand will be expanded under the plans - Credit: LED Architects

Somerset cricket fans will soon have more space to see their team play under new proposals to expand one of the existing stands.

The Lord Ian Botham Stand lies at the northern end of the Cooper Associate Cricket Ground in Taunton, near to the River Tone.

Somerset County Cricket Club has applied for permission to build a new third storey on the strand, arguing it requires the extra capacity for both fans and the media on match days.

Somerset West and Taunton Council is expected to make a decision on the plans by early spring.

The two-storey stand – named in honour of arguably England’s greatest all-rounder – was erected in the mid-1990s.

While it remains structurally sound and completely safe, the stand is not providing sufficient space for fans or the press due to its original layout.

A spokesman for LED Architects (representing the club) said: “The building currently provides external stadia seating, toilets facilities, concessions and five spectator boxes.

“During televised games, two of these boxes are given over to media use but were not designed for this purpose. This also reduces the club’s potential income.

“In addition, the existing toilet facilities on the upper levels are currently inadequate, both in number and quality.

“By remodelling the second floor, additional toilet facilities can be provided at that level. Removing the existing roof and adding a third floor creates additional spectator boxes and a specific media/ commentary box.

“Accessible toilet facilities are provided as well as a covered roof terrace area which can be used by the media during televised games.”

How the expanded stand could look - Credit: LED Architects

The club has hosted a number of high-profile matches in the recent past – including three matches in the group stage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The remodelled stand will be coated in a zinc finish to complement the style of both the Marcus Trescothick stand and the Pegasus apartments.

A new external staircase will also be constructed to provide safe access to the top floor, with the existing lift also being upgraded.

The council is expected to make a ruling on the club’s proposals in the coming months.

