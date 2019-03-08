Police arrest dozens in attempt to target drug dealers

A police initiative saw more than 70 people arrested and £85,000 seized in the region in May.

Around £25,000 of designer goods, £7,000 of suspected class A drugs, and 26 phones were also taken as part of Avon and Somerset Constabulary's week-long project.

The scheme targeted drug gangs, with the campaign lead by the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre.

Nearly 600 suspected drug users and three dealer numbers were sent text messages from the force in the region between May 13-19.

Users have been directed to support agencies while dealers were made aware police knew what people were using the numbers for.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Paterson said: "The force knows the majority of people involved in county lines are groomed.

"The messages were designed to highlight to people who may feel trapped there are people out there who can help them."