Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police arrest dozens in attempt to target drug dealers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 25 May 2019

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A police initiative saw more than 70 people arrested and £85,000 seized in the region in May.

Around £25,000 of designer goods, £7,000 of suspected class A drugs, and 26 phones were also taken as part of Avon and Somerset Constabulary's week-long project.

The scheme targeted drug gangs, with the campaign lead by the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre.

Nearly 600 suspected drug users and three dealer numbers were sent text messages from the force in the region between May 13-19.

Users have been directed to support agencies while dealers were made aware police knew what people were using the numbers for.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Paterson said: "The force knows the majority of people involved in county lines are groomed.

"The messages were designed to highlight to people who may feel trapped there are people out there who can help them."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Abell asks Somerset to build on cup final win

Somerset lift the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's, London.

Somerset end 14-year wait for silverware

Somerset lift the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's, London.

Speedway: Somerset Rebels 54 Eastbourne 36

Chris Harris leads Edward Kennett and Nico Covatti in heat 15 (pic Colin Burnett)

Scott Bartlett appointed Weston manager

Scott Bartlett. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Cricket: Somerset’s Abell hopes for final joy at Lord’s

Peter Trego and Azhar Ali of Somerset celebrate a 100 run partnership during Somerset vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists