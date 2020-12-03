Majority of Somerset enters tier 2 restrictions

Published: 9:00 AM December 3, 2020

Areas of Somerset have been placed in tier 2 restrictions following the end of England's national lockdown yesterday (Wednesday).

The tier applies to the areas covered by Somerset County Council, which includes Mendip and Sedgemoor, as well as South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton.

Cheddar Cliffs. - Credit: Google Street View

County council leader, David Fothergill, is urging people in Somerset to show restraint after the Government's new restrictions were announced on November 26.

Cllr Fothergill said: “Somerset has made tremendous efforts to combat coronavirus since the first lockdown in March.

"It’s been hard, but our county has shown incredible community spirit and resilience over the past months.

“We need to harness that spirit again as we emerge from national restrictions and pull together to keep Somerset safe.”

Somerset County Council leader David Fothergill. - Credit: BBC

Mendip’s cases have risen in the past few days, with its coronavirus rate now sitting at 118.5 per 100,000 in the population, compared to 113 per 100,000 in the week to November 26.

Sedgemoor's coronavirus rate has dropped slightly, which now sits at 99 per 100,000 in the population in a seven-day period, compared to 101 per 100,000 in the week to November 26.

Cheddar Road in Wedmore. - Credit: Google Street View

Director of public health, Trudi Grant, said: "After a month of lockdown, we need to make sure all our efforts and sacrifices now stick and our rates don’t go shooting back up again.

“In order to enjoy Christmas safely with our loved ones, we have to be really careful over the next few weeks.

"We all need to adhere to the rules for tier two in the lead up to Christmas and during the festive season. The all-important behaviours of hands, face, space and isolating if you have symptoms are really crucial.

"Now is the time for everyone to act responsibly for two reasons.

"Firstly, if we all reduce our risk now, we reduce the chance of catching the virus and missing out on Christmas altogether due to having to self-isolate.

“Secondly, and importantly, if we reduce our own personal risk now, we reduce the risk of passing the virus on to any family or vulnerable people we may spend time with in the coming weeks.

“Now is the time for restraint and to act responsibly."