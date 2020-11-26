Football association charges club and players following investigation after abandoned match

Published: 12:00 PM November 25, 2020

The Somerset Football Association (FA) has charged Burnham United and two players of Clevedon United KV Reserves after an investigation.

The FA investigated claims into a statement published by Clevedon United on social media, which said their players abandoned the game after one their players was ‘attacked’ by a supporter of the opposition, Burnham United, during a match on October 10.

The statement prompted Somerset FA to respond on Twitter, saying ‘actions like this won't be tolerated’ and that the FA required club observations and referee reports to undertake ‘a thorough investigation’.

Following an investigation on November 4, the FA subsequently charged Burnham United AFC for failing to ensure their spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Two players of Clevedon United KV Reserves were also charged for ‘improper conduct’, which includes 'violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language and behaviour'.

Chief executive at Somerset Football Association, Jon Pike, said: "Following the abandonment of a match between Burnham United and Clevedon United on October 10, Somerset FA quickly and thoroughly investigated incidents, collecting evidence from both clubs and the match official.

“As a result, charges were issued in-line with FA discipline regulations.

"Burnham United were charged under FA Rule E20 in that they failed to ensure their spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"Two players of Clevedon United KV Reserves were charged under FA Rule E3 of improper conduct, including violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour.

“This case was heard on November 4, by a Somerset FA discipline commission and three charges were found proven and were dealt with in-line with FA sanction guidelines and participants were reminded of their right of appeal to the FA.

“The negative impacts of this case were exacerbated by widespread discussions on social media based on allegations that were unsubstantiated. This case was investigated and dealt with in accordance with FA procedures and regulations; comments on social media benefitted neither party.

“We would like to remind all participants of their responsibility to act in accordance with FA regulations at all times, including on social media, and refrain from offensive, abusive and/or threatening conduct."