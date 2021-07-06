News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

VIDEO: Frontline workers praised for service with sand mural

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:47 PM July 6, 2021   
Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday).

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday). - Credit: The Community Council for Somerset

Sand artist Simon Beck has created a sand mural at Brean Cove beach to celebrate the first Frontline Workers' Day yesterday (Monday). 

Artist Simon Beck (right) and village agent Daniel Bell (Left).

Artist Simon Beck (right) and village agent Daniel Bell (Left). - Credit: The Community Council for Somerset

The commemorative day marks the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, and pays tribute to those who are part of the service who go above and beyond the call of duty daily.

MORE: North Somerset marks Frontline Workers’ Day on NHS anniversary 

The Community Council for Somerset, a charity with a mission to help people, places and businesses thrive in Somerset, as well as Somerset County Council arranged for the artwork to be created yesterday morning. 

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday).

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday). - Credit: The Community Council for Somerset

The tide washed the sand art away by 2-3pm. 

The Community Council for Somerset said its village and community agents have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, from distributing surviving winter grants, to providing meal boxes to people and families in need to make sure Somerset's most vulnerable are looked after.

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday).

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday). - Credit: Simon Beck/The Community Council for Somerset

The charity hopes the piece of art created yesterday is a small token of their appreciation for everything the village and community agents, NHS, social care and frontline workers do on a daily basis. 

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday).

Artist Simon Beck created a thank you sand mural at Brean Cove beach yesterday (Monday). - Credit: The Community Council for Somerset


Most Read

  1. 1 In The Dock
  2. 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
  3. 3 New coronavirus vaccination centre opens as all adults urged to book their vaccination
  1. 4 RECAP: Jake Cornish’s first week in the Love Island villa
  2. 5 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
  3. 6 Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless
  4. 7 REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns
  5. 8 'Restrictions may end, but Covid will not' - warn council leaders
  6. 9 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
  7. 10 North Somerset marks Frontline Workers’ Day on NHS anniversary 
NHS
Somerset News
Brean News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has been closed since April.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake reopens for the summer

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the houses at Nightingale Court.

Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The Steepholmers

Tropicana

Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Amesbury of Weston-super-Mare was handed a 21-month sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

Weston man jailed after starting fire outside neighbours' home

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus