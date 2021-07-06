VIDEO: Frontline workers praised for service with sand mural
- Credit: The Community Council for Somerset
Sand artist Simon Beck has created a sand mural at Brean Cove beach to celebrate the first Frontline Workers' Day yesterday (Monday).
The commemorative day marks the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, and pays tribute to those who are part of the service who go above and beyond the call of duty daily.
MORE: North Somerset marks Frontline Workers’ Day on NHS anniversary
The Community Council for Somerset, a charity with a mission to help people, places and businesses thrive in Somerset, as well as Somerset County Council arranged for the artwork to be created yesterday morning.
The tide washed the sand art away by 2-3pm.
The Community Council for Somerset said its village and community agents have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, from distributing surviving winter grants, to providing meal boxes to people and families in need to make sure Somerset's most vulnerable are looked after.
The charity hopes the piece of art created yesterday is a small token of their appreciation for everything the village and community agents, NHS, social care and frontline workers do on a daily basis.
