Drought declared in Somerset, Environment Agency says

Somerset is now is drought. - Credit: iStock/Getty

A drought has been declared in all of England's south west regions.

Today (August 30), Somerset, Bristol, Dorset, South Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire was moved into drought status. This means these areas have seen a prolonged period of low rainfall which could have a negative impact on the environment and water supply.

Although Somerset has seen rainfall in the past two weeks, the Environment Agency (EA) says the South West has seen 'some of the driest conditions in nearly 90 years'.

Today's announcement means 11 of the 14 areas covered by the EA are now in drought.

Earlier this month, Devon and Cornwall was also placed into drought status.

The new categorisation may result in restrictions on water usage in domestic and commercial settings, such as a hosepipe ban.

In a statement, the EA said: "Rainfall has not been sufficient to compensate for the long dry period in recent months.

"Essential water supplies are safe, but Defra and the Environment Agency are urging water companies to continue with their precautionary planning to protect essential supplies in the event of a dry autumn.

"There have been five consecutive months of below average rainfall across all geographic regions in England, and above average temperatures.

"River flows, groundwater levels and reservoir stocks all decreased during July."