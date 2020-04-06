Somerset local authorities appeal for care providers

Carers are needed. Picture: Getty Images Highwaystarz-Photography

Somerset’s local authorities are appealing for care workers to help tackle the coronavirus pressures.

The authorities are asking for care home workers who can assist with personal care, nurses who can oversee care plans, domestic support to help with cleaning and preparing meals, gardeners and property maintenance.

These will be paid positions working for care providers, initially Somerset Care, and refresher training and support will be provided.

This initiative is a joint project between Somerset’s Local Authorities, Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the county’s two acute hospitals – Musgrove Park in Taunton and Yeovil District Hospital – Somerset CCG and Somerset Care.

All the councils in Somerset are committed to working together to protect vulnerable people and help the NHS cope with the pressures and challenges of Coronavirus.

If you can help, call 03001 232224