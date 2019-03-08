Royal British Legion holds fun day in Weston
PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 September 2019
Archant
A Royal British Legion centre held a family fun day to raise money for its work in helping servicemen and women.
Somerset Legion House, which is situated on Weston seafront, opened its door to the public on Saturday.
A tombola was run as part of the fete.
Prizes up for grabs included alcohol, beauty products and gifts.
The centre offers residential places for members of the armed forces and their families to enjoy breaks which they may otherwise not be able to enjoy.