Hairdresser's art work inspired by bush fires scoops spoof art award

PUBLISHED: 17:54 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 04 December 2019

The winning Turnip award prize

Burnt knickers inspired by Australian bush fires won a spoof art award, The Turnip Prize 2019, at a ceremony at the New Inn yesterday (Tuesday).

Fanny and his winning pair of knickersFanny and his winning pair of knickers

Hairdresser Fanny Scorcher was the proud receiver of the accolade, a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail, at the pub in Wedmore.

The 69-year-old entitled his work Bush Fire Down Under inspired Toni Doherty, a woman from New South Wales in Australia, who rescued a koala in a recent bush fire.

Fanny said: "I'm singed with excitement and have always had a burning desire to win this prestigious award."

Trevor Prideaux, organiser of the event, said Fanny has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembers in art history.

He said: "This year's event attracted a record total of 107 entries.

"I believe over the last twenty one years artists entering The Turnip Prize have created by far better works than artist Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit."

