Weston mechanic takes home gold at Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship

A mechanic from Weston has qualified for the finals of a national bodybuilding competition.

John Kershaw took home gold in the men's physique masters category at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship.

The 44-year-old, also came second in the muscle model over 80kg category, at the event held in Bridgend at the end of last month.

A keen bodybuilder, John has been competing for two years, having previously taken home two second place medals and a gold at similar events.

John thanked his work colleagues for keeping his training on track and was delighted to take home two medals.

He said: "I am delighted to have picked up two medals in my latest competition.

"The standard was really high and I had to work hard to be in the best possible shape to ensure a positive result."