Weston mechanic takes home gold at Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 September 2019

Weston mechanic John Kershaw took home gold at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship. Picture: Polly Gandhi

Weston mechanic John Kershaw took home gold at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship. Picture: Polly Gandhi

Polly Gandhi

A mechanic from Weston has qualified for the finals of a national bodybuilding competition.

John Kershaw competing at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship. Picture: Polly GandhiJohn Kershaw competing at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship. Picture: Polly Gandhi

John Kershaw took home gold in the men's physique masters category at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship.

The 44-year-old, also came second in the muscle model over 80kg category, at the event held in Bridgend at the end of last month.

A keen bodybuilder, John has been competing for two years, having previously taken home two second place medals and a gold at similar events.

John thanked his work colleagues for keeping his training on track and was delighted to take home two medals.

Weston mechanic John Kershaw took home gold at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship. Picture: Polly GandhiWeston mechanic John Kershaw took home gold at the Ultimate Physique Wales/South West Championship. Picture: Polly Gandhi

He said: "I am delighted to have picked up two medals in my latest competition.

"The standard was really high and I had to work hard to be in the best possible shape to ensure a positive result."

