News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Somerset pub gave Christmas cheer with free beer

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 12:46 PM December 31, 2020   
Free beer outside the Strawberry Inn

Free beer outside the Strawberry Inn - Credit: Lori Toms

Owners of a Somerset pub gave their customers a merry Christmas by offering them free beer - raising money as well as glasses with £240 in donations going to Air Ambulance. 

Mike and Lori Toms, who run the Strawberry Inn in Draycott, planned to be open for Christmas Eve, but an increase in reported Covid cases meant they would have been left throwing away gallons of beer, rather than let it go to waste, the couple decided to treat customers instead. 

Lori said: “Listening to the news we decided it would be safer to leave it on a table outside the pub instead of throwing it away.

"The local people support our pub, so we thought it was right to offer them free beer. 

"I am pleased we were able to raise £240 towards the Air Ambulance, I have written a check and sent it to them."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christmas

Christmas tree collection in aid of Weston Hospicecare

Carrington Walker

person

Bristol Airport will 'bounce back from pandemic' and expansion 'is still...

Stephen Sumner

person

REVEALED: Health leaders announce preferred site for new multi-million...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Weston pub sold after more than two years on market

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus