Somerset pub gave Christmas cheer with free beer

Published: 12:46 PM December 31, 2020

Owners of a Somerset pub gave their customers a merry Christmas by offering them free beer - raising money as well as glasses with £240 in donations going to Air Ambulance.

Mike and Lori Toms, who run the Strawberry Inn in Draycott, planned to be open for Christmas Eve, but an increase in reported Covid cases meant they would have been left throwing away gallons of beer, rather than let it go to waste, the couple decided to treat customers instead.

Lori said: “Listening to the news we decided it would be safer to leave it on a table outside the pub instead of throwing it away.

"The local people support our pub, so we thought it was right to offer them free beer.

"I am pleased we were able to raise £240 towards the Air Ambulance, I have written a check and sent it to them."