Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop. Archant

A shop in Weston is in danger of closing for good after a lack of trade and footfall has affected the business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture has announced it may close after this month. Somerset Re-Loved Furniture has announced it may close after this month.

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture has announced it may be closing in February – but the shop, in Locking Road, will remain open for another month to see if business picks up.

The shop’s owner, Ziggy Vincent, has admitted she cannot keep the business afloat due to a lack of trade, which is not covering the rent to keep it open.

The business, which sells refurbished furniture, has items on sale by Ziggy herself and from designers and crafters from the area.

Ziggy said: “I’ve been doing this for six years, and I’ve been successful up until the last couple of months.

Plans for what the shop was meant to look like outside. Plans for what the shop was meant to look like outside.

“I love being able to display my furniture in the shop, but now people have been asking me to buy theirs, which is not what we do.

“Sadly, I can’t even afford to heat the space.”

North Somerset Council cut the business rates threshold in half from £12,000 to £6,000 a year in 2017 – which Ziggy is grateful to the authority for as she only needs to cover the building’s rent costs.

Ziggy continues: “It isn’t the council’s fault and it is a very fair rent, I’m just not making enough to cover it.

“Everyone is struggling, I went from selling 20 large pieces of furniture a month down to five smaller pieces – people just aren’t spending like they used to.”

She says part of the reason for her planning to close the shop is due to a contractor in the area, who she does not wish to name, not completing a job which she gave him a deposit to do – which has now left her £600 out of pocket.

Ziggy said: “I wanted the front of my shop to be painted, and it was, but they used indoor emulsion paint.

“In the end I paint the outside of the shop myself, but with a with suitable outdoor paint instead.”

As well as selling furniture, the shop has knitted key-chains, woolly hats and gloves including wooden duck ornaments on sale.

Ziggy will now design her re-loved furniture from home and will focus on selling it online through her Facebook page – which has more than 2,500 followers.

A closing date for the shop is yet to be confirmed.